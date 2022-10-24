Adult male found unconscious in Northeast McMinnville

A 35-year-old male was found unconscious in the 3500 block of Northeast Joel Street in McMinnville early on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24. The location is in the Chegwyn Farms Neighborhood Park area.

He was originally transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment, and later transferred to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

The victim, who was not identified, was reported in stable but critical condition Monday afternoon, according to McMinnville Police Capt. Tim Symons.

He said law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the Joel Street location shortly before 6 a.m. regarding an “unknown problem.” Upon arrival, the victim was found.

The initial investigation has not determined how he sustained the injuries he suffered.

Police are requesting assistance from residents in the area who might have video surveillance that would be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with video surveillance or other information related to the incident is asked to contact the police department at 503-4343-7307 and ask to speak with Detective Evan Burt. He can also be contacted at evan.burt@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.