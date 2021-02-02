Adult, child seat use emphasized

Education translates into enforcement, and tickets will be issued when warranted.

Oregon Department of Transportation crash data for 2018 shows a lack of adult seat belt or child restraint use was a factor in 28% of motor vehicle occupant fatalities, or 86 of the total 311, according to Yamhill County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Ray.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages 1 to 12 years old. In 2018, 1,832 children under 12 were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, and 11% were reported not using a child restraint system.

It is estimated car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged 1 to 4.

Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4- to 8-year-olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone.

Seat belts used correctly can reduce the risk of major crash injury or death by up to 65%.

In 2017, an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least 2 years old. A child over age 2 must continue to ride in a car seat with a harness or in a booster until they reach age 8 or 4-feet-9 inches in height and the adult belt fits them correctly

The recent law, which extends the rear-facing requirement from the previous age 1 to age 2, will better protect the child’s head, neck and spine from potential crash injuries.

This is because a rear-facing seat spreads crash forces evenly across the seat and child’s body while also limiting forward or sideways motion of the head.