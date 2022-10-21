Adele Marie Hofrichter 1960 - 2022

Adele Marie Hofrichter passed away October 21, 2022, after a valiant seven-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. In true “Adele” form, she died on her birthdate at the precise hour of her numerical birth: 10/21 at 10:21 a.m. Born in October of 1960 in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Richard and LaVelle Hofrichter, she was the third of five children. She spent her childhood in McMinnville, where she graduated from McMinnville High School in 1978. After high school, she briefly attended Flight Attendant School; after deciding that was not her cup of tea, she took an entry level position at A-dec in Newberg. A highly valued and respected employee, her career spanned 37 years, retiring as a Production Planner.

She was married in 1983, and while that did not last, she had a daughter, Allison, who over the adult years became her best friend.

Although other important relationships followed, Adele established an independent, solo life. While at A-dec, she met her very good friend, Terri, and two other wonderful women, Cathy and Leslie. The four enjoyed many fun times and annual girls' weekends at the Oregon coast for their birthdays. Adele became a devoted and ever-present grandparent as grandchildren entered the scene. A granddaughter, Avery, in 2013, a grandson, Cade, in 2016, and two months ago, another grandson, Brick. During the last few years in the COVID pandemic, she joined Allison and the grandkids on many trips. Adele rarely missed a birthday, sporting event or family activity and was Allison’s second-hand caring for and loving those grandkids.

Adele was an animal lover, and some might say animals came before people. Companions through the years included Morris the cat, Bailey, a yellow lab, granddog, Griffey, and recently her pet guinea pig, OREO. Adele loved the Oregon coast, walking and jogging in Champoeg Park, the farm in McMinnville and trips to Reno with her mom, dad, sister Denise, and the occasional other family and friends. She could identify most all the local bird life, loved crossword puzzles, and could finish jigsaw puzzles in hours. Always active, she was a swimmer, jogger, joined the jazzercise craze in the '80s and became a regular at water aerobics the last several years. Whip smart, fun-loving and the life of the party in small groups, she was noted for her wit, belly-laughing sense of humor, goofy names assigned to family members and general all-around craziness. She never passed up an opportunity to dance, no matter how bad she felt. She was everyone’s favorite aunt, and as her mom would say, she was the spice in the sauce. Adele also had a quiet, more serious, and sensitive side not always shared publicly. Not one to judge or take sides, she was always there to support those people important in her life.

A fighter to the end, Adele continued to press for alternatives to extend her life. Never wanting to burden others and rarely accepting help, she faced this and other challenges over the course of her life independently, with strength, courage and determination. As she learned the week prior to her transition that there were no additional options available, she accepted with grace that the end was imminent. She will be dearly missed by many.

Adele is survived by her daughter, Allison; grandchildren, Avery, Cade and Brick; siblings, Cynthia Hofrichter, Greg Hofrichter, Denise Dickey and Brian Hofrichter.

Adele’s ashes will be laid to rest beside her parents in a private gathering at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.