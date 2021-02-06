Ada Grace Rich 1920 - 2021

Ada Grace Rich was born March 31, 1920, in Sandy, Oregon, the daughter of Edward and Katie Wolf. She was the fourth of nine children. She attended Sandy Grade School and graduated from Sandy High School in 1939. During school, she was a drum majorette in the school band, pitched on the softball team and was voted by her classmates as most likely to become a movie star in Hollywood. She moved to Portland and worked at Macy’s department store downtown while Loyal was in Naval training. They married on September 14, 1941, in Vancouver, Washington.

Ada worked as Quality Control at Alderman Farms, and clerked at Young World and The Village Square in McMinnville. when Linda and Larry started school. After Ada and Loyal retired, they enjoyed camping, gardening and playing cards with friends. Loyal and Ada were happily married for 72 years.

Ada is survived by her daughter, Linda Farrow (Keith) of Salem; grandson, Brian (Jen) of Sparks, Nevada; and great-grandchildren, Dayton and Mikayla; grandson, Mark (Lisa); and great-grandchild, Emma; son, Larry Rich (Mariellen) of Otis; grandson, Casey (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Adeline and Griffin of McMinnville; grandson, Corey (Tara) of McMinnville; and great-grandchildren, Whitney and Cooper;

Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. (Please wear a face mask.)

A private family burial service for Ada will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family suggests remembrances may be made to the Hospice care company in your area. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com