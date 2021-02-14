About 500 Mac W&L customers remain without power Sunday afternoon

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Fallen branches litter the Linfield University Oak Grove during the ice and snow storm that hit this weekend. Many areas reported power outages as ice coated everything.

McMinnville Water & Light has all major feeder lines in service, it informed customers Sunday afternoon.

"Crews are now focused on tap lines (that feed smaller numbers of customers), and will then move to the single-service lines (mainly in rural areas)," a representative of the utility said, noting W&L crews have been working around the clock since Friday evening responding to calls related to the ice and snow storm.

"It is estimated that approximately 500 customers remain without power," W&L said about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

"A crew is currently working in the northeast area of town (N.E. Coburn/Grandhaven area) and another crew is working on Warmington Road. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power to every MW&L customer as quickly and safely as possible."

To report outages, call 503-472-6158.