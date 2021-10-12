By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 12, 2021 Tweet

A ‘moving’ portrait of love, friendship starts Friday at Gallery

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Melissa Gardner (Barbara Curtis) and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Steve Cox), read the words they’ve exchanged over the years during a rehearsal of “Love Letters.”

Gallery Theater will present “Love Letters,” about two people reading the notes and cards they’ve exchanged over 50 years.

The production will run Oct. 15 to 24, with 7:30 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays in the community theater at Second and Ford streets, downtown McMinnville. Admission is $20 for adults and $16 for students and seniors 62 and older.

Audience members need to provide proof either of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of the show. Masks also are required.

Karen Root is directing “Love Letters,” which is presented in the form of the two characters sitting side by side as they read their letters. Written by A.R. Gurney, the words describe their hopes and dreams, victories and defeats over decades of friendship and perhaps more.

“It’s very moving,” Root said. “It still makes me cry at the end.”

The director said she wants audiences to leave the theater thinking about the fragility of life, the value of friendships and love, and the meaning of loss and regret. The topics are especially important nowadays, when people are going through the coronavirus pandemic, separation and isolation, she said.

She also wants people to think about the importance of theater. Watching a stage play “takes us away from our bad stuff and into another world,” she said.

Root has been involved in Gallery Theater productions for 20 years in a variety of capacities, such as staqe manager and light or sound designer. She has filled similar roles at theaters in Hillsboro and Portland.

She has not directed a play, other than a one-weekend show during Kaleidoscope, Gallery’s summer one-act festival. But she eagerly said yes when she was approached about leading “Love Letters.”

With just two actors and no set changes, she said it’s an easy show to direct. That’s especially true with experienced actors, she said.

Barbara Curtis plays Melissa Gardner and Steve Cox plays Andrew Makepeace Ladd III.

The actors have been great to work with, Root said, adding, “it’s been a lot of fun, a good experience.”

Doing community theater has always been a positive way for Root to spend her time.

She said she started when she was going through her first divorce; her sister was in a production of “Grease,” so she volunteered to serve as assistant stage manager. After that she became a stage manager and, at one point, was working with at least seven productions a year.

At first, she said, “it filled my time.” But soon, “I found my niche” and theater became her passion.

Besides, “I have a problem with saying no,” she joked.

Root said she learns with every show, including “Love Letters.” And whether she’s directing or running sound or filling some other role, she does her best to contribute to the team effort.

“I enjoy putting on a good show for an audience. That’s my biggest priority,” she said.

For reservations and more information, call the box office at 503-472-2227.