A. John Montgomery 1931 - 2021

Born in Salem, Oregon, A. John Montgomery grew up in a number of locations, but primarily in Portland, Oregon. He attended Hill Military Academy, Lincoln High School and Lewis & Clark University.

He began working in his teens for The Oregonian, and put himself through college while employed there. This carried into high school as Sports Editor, then Editor of The Cardinal. Throughout his life he was always taking notes. Changing college majors from journalism to accounting, A. John found his passion. He practiced in California, Alaska, and many years in Oregon. In 1972, he opened his practice, A. John Montgomery CPA, in McMinnville, Oregon. In 1987, he sold his practice to two employees and became Accounting Officer for Linn County for 18 years until retirement. While in McMinnville, A. John served in Rotary, including being president. In Albany, he served with the Kiwanis. He served as treasurer for several nonprofits. In 1974, he and his wife, Jan, joined Gideons International, a ministry they loved. He served in many capacities, most notably 32 years leading weekly Bible studies for men at the Yamhill County Jail.

A. John and Jan had a blended family of five, plus seven exchange students and short-term Japanese girls.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; three children; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by two children; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. November 27, 2021, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd, McMinnville.