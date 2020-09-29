A facelift for Sheridan? City eyes Masonic Lodge in revitalization

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
Let's face it: Sheridan is an ugly looking little town that most of Oregon tries to bypass on its way to the coast or back to Portland. A redevelopment of the downtown sounds like a good idea until you consider the cost involved and the fact that in another 25 - 50 years it will be once again a rundown, little town.