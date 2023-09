September 26, 2023 Tweet

99W reopens after being closed for several hours in Amity area

UPDATE:Highway 99W has reopened.

------

Highway 99W is blocked by a crash in the Amity area. Amity School District is advising families to take Highway 153 to get into town for school.

According to ODOT, 99W remained closed in both directions at Milepost 44 as of 7:30 a.m. A detour is in place.

A middle of the night crash near the north end of town led to the closure, according to ODOT.