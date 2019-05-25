By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 25, 2019 Tweet

6A State Track Day Two: Mac's Zane Fodge second in 1,500m

CLACKAMAS - McMinnville's Zane Fodge finished his Class 6A track and field career with his second runner-up finish in as many days today at the OSAA State Championships held at Mt. Hood Community College. Fodge placed second in the boys' 1,500m final with a time of three minutes, 57.80 seconds; Jesuit's Will Sheaffer won in a time of 3:57.02.

Mac's boys' 4X100m relay team, consisting of Kerby Hartzell, Alexis Saucedo, Evan Smith and Ben Bushey, finished 14th in 44.06 seconds.

Antonio Robledo placed 10th in the boys' long jump with a mark of 19'11.75".