3A/2A Boys Basketball: Bulldogs off the schnide

Regis 82

The Warriors (0-3) dropped their third straight game on Monday, falling to 2A Regis (2-0) 82-69. Amity was put to bed by Regis’ 6-foot-4 senior guard Eli Silbernagel, who scored 42 points on 17 made field goals.

Leading Amity’s offense was sophomore guard Austin Lopez and freshman guard Carter Haarsma. The duo scored 18 and 22 points, respectively, and combined for 11 successful attempts from 3-point range. Lopez hit six from beyond the arc and Haarsma made five.

Senior forward Henry Meeker was also a force, netting eight points.

Amity led 25-16 after the first period, but Silbernagel was physical and got into strong positions near the hoop, forcing the Warriors into foul trouble while taking five trips to the free throw line in the final three quarters.

The Warriors led 39-38 at halftime but allowed 25 points in the third quarter and could not mount a comeback.

Amity faced PacWest league opponent Scio on the road on Thursday (after News-Register deadline) and will travel to Yamhill Carlton on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for a county rivalry matchup in the Tiger Dome at 6 p.m.

Dayton 48

Westside Christian 74

The Pirates (0-2) fell short of eclipsing 50 points for a second straight game to start the season, losing 74-48 against Westside Christian (3-1) on Tuesday at Dayton High School.

Dayton’s shooting night got progressively better as the game went on, but a 20-point fourth quarter, their largest of the night, was not enough to cut into the deficit.

Sophomore Jax Brandon-Sanchez had the best game from the field, scoring 16 points. Senior Asher Maxwell followed suit with a show of athleticism, notching 14 points on six made baskets. Senior Tanner Gentry and junior Riley Corona each added six-point performances.

Dayton faced Yamhill Carlton on Thursday to open their home tournament and will play Cascade Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. They end the tournament with a 7:30 p.m. tip off versus De La Salle North Catholic on Saturday.

Yamhill Carlton 51

Salem Academy 71

The Tigers (1-1) suffered their first loss on Tuesday at the hands of Salem Academy (1-1), 71-51. YC trailed 36-21 at halftime and was able to match their opponent with 18 points in the third quarter but was outscored 17-12 in the fourth to fall in their first road contest of the season.

Sophomore guard Chase Wald led the Tigers with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Talmage Call had another breakout shooting night, scoring 11 points. Sophomore guard Dillon Thielke also contributed with seven points and five rebounds.

YC faced Dayton on Thursday and faces Catlin Gabel on Friday at 6 p.m. as part of the Dayton Tournament. They will play another game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Horizon Christian in the old Dayton High School gymnasium.

Willamina 44

Nestucca 41

The Bulldogs (1-2) pulled out their first victory of the season on Monday at Nestucca (1-1), defeating the 2A opponent 44-41.

Eight different Bulldogs scored in the game. Senior Ben Moore led the victory with nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Coby Steele-Torosian and junior Wyatt Hubbell tied for the second most points with eight each. Steele-Torosian was a factor in many facets, with two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals. Senior guard Matt Atherton also contributed with seven points and five rebounds.

Junior forward Ryan Beauchamp was a magnet under the rim, scoring four points, swatting two blocks, taking one steal and securing 11 rebounds.

Willamina hosts Warrenton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Delphian 35

Vernonia/Jewell 49

The Dragons fell to 0-3 on Wednesday night with a 49-35 loss at Vernonia/Jewell (1-3). Delphian faced 1A Chemawa at home on Thursday and will begin 2A Tri-River league play on Monday with a 7 p.m. tip off on the road at Colton.