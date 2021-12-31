By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • December 31, 2021 Tweet

2021 Year in Review: What’s gone up, and come down

Marcus Larson/News-Register ##Workers raze the old First Federal headquarters at Third and Adams streets. The structure was built in the early 1970s. The new, three story building opened in early summer.

Construction projects and business moves and changes have reshaped the landscape of Yamhill County this year.

One of the biggest projects was First Federal’s three-store headquarters building, which opened in early summer at Third and Baker streets.

McMinnville Eye Clinic opened its new office and treatment facility in October at 2445 N.E. Cumulus Ave.

Linfield University razed 80-year-old Mac Hall in June, then broke ground on an expansive science complex.

In October, Wisconsin-based Organic Valley Creamery announced plans to rebuild its McMinnville plant, which had been destroyed by fire April 21. Construction progress was evident as the year ended.

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ new sparkling wine facility is under construction beside Highway 99W, just west of Dundee.

The long-closed Mack Theater and Hotel Yamhill were purchased in October by Charlie Hays, Bob Komin, Erin Stephenson, Brian Shea and Ben Perle. They plan to restore and reopen the buildings.

The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum also got a new owner in 2021: Bill Stoller’s McMinnville Properties LLC took over the entire 300-acre property and made plans for more educational exhibits, a focus on space and a partnership with the Carlton Observatory. Stoller had purchased part of the campus the year earlier. Acquisition of the rest brought a promise of stability to the 20-year-old museum.

Other projects in progress include:

- Granary Row food court.

- Boutique Retreat Wine Country Vacation Cottages in the Granary District.

- Pediatric dentist Sarah Post’s new Pebble Pediatric Dentistry at 915 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

- Downtown Sheridan’s Heider Building, remodeling to create retail shops downstairs and apartments upstairs.

- A new gas station and convenience store to replace the old one at Bridge Street and Highway 18B, Sheridan.

- Another new gas station on Highway 18 at Gopher Valley Road.

Already completed projects include:

- Dentist Melinda Judd’s Copper Dental, one of a growing number of health facilities and retail businesses on the west side of McMinnville.

- Nova Health Urgent Care clinic, 1755 S.W. Baker St.

- Dollar General stores in Lafayette and Amity.

- Flaneur Wines’ new production facility next to its Carlton tasting room.

Some businesses closed, relocated or started up.

In McMinnville, two Third Street restaurants closed suddenly when their chef/owners died. Rick Drakely operated the 411, a popular dinner spot. Richie Chavez cooked and made people happy with his friendly antics at Morning Thunder.

Two Dogs Taphouse announced it would relocate from Third and Ford streets to another building nearby.

Bierly Brewing moved from 11th Street to Third. Other businesses new to downtown this year included the Troon tasting room, Oodles Worldwide (formerly Many Hands), Elena’s Wine Bar, HiFi tasting room and wine bar, Alchemist’s Jam retail shop, Left By West mercantile and Alt Coworking.

Gentle Dental, also known as All About Smiles, relocated to 2275 N.E. 27th St.

The old McMinnville Apartments building on Baker Street, closed since a fire in late 2020, was razed in November.

The Lawrence Gallery moved to Lake Oswego. Owners plan to create new business on the old site between McMinnville and Sheridan.

Other new businesses and changes included:

- Matt Roth and Eric Ledouceur took over Tommy’s Bicycle Shop, at 103 N.E. Baker St. Patrick Vala retired.

- Joseph and Mandy Vadnay opened a chocolate shop at 205 N.E. Baker.

- Capital Pawn moved into the old gas company building at 1114 N.E. Baker.

- In the McMinnville Industrial Park, internationally known watercolor artist Erin Hanson opened her destination gallery, production facility and painting studio.

- Casteel Custom Bottling moved to a big, new building in the industrial district to accommodate increasing business.

- The former Izzy’s Pizza, built in 1964 as Shakey’s, sold to John Goforth of Impact Jiu Jitsu.

Coming in 2022: Willamette Valley Medical Center will expand its cancer center. Organic Valley will resume production. Students and professors will start using Linfield’s new science center.