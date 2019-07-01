(Charles) Mark Molsee - 1956 - 2019

Mark Molsee, the youngest of five children, was born December 13, 1956, in White Salmon, Washington, to Alice and Charles Molsee. He loved farm life in rural Carson, Washington, where he lived his entire childhood.

In high school, Mark became a logger who reveled in the beauty of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Soon after he met and accepted Jesus, he met his love, Connie Grissom, whom he married in 1979 in Eagle, Idaho. His precious little farmhands were born during the years when Mark established a thriving farm equipment repair business: Katie in 1981, Autumn in 1984, and Alana in 1988. Molsee Equipment Repair grew overnight in 1984 and continued to serve the community that loved and respected him immensely for his knowledge, dependability, ability to make any situation laughable, impeccable work ethic and warmth.

Mark and Connie were active members at Yamhill Christian Church for many years, where he was a favorite Sunday school teacher, singer and speaker. Many young men from the church worked for him through the years. He especially relished the times that his daughters and niece were his sidekicks in the business.

Mark was the answerer of questions from his endlessly inquisitive daughters; the identifier of trees and tractors. He would tell you that he “did his best thinking when he was hiking,” and would always be the first to offer a helping hand to any and everyone around him. He had a great appreciation for music, history and nature.

Mark passed away suddenly July 1, 2019, while on the family property doing what he loved. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie Molsee; daughters, Katie, Autumn and Alana; grandson, Blake; granddaughters, Eva and Finnley; sons-in-law, Micah and Jake; older brothers, Andre, Timothy and Stephen; and his daughter, Talia, and her family.

The family would like to thank family, friends and community for their outpouring of love and respect during this difficult time. We will be celebrating Mark at 11:00 a.m. July 13, at Yamhill Christian Church.