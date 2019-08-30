Aug 30, 2019 - Aug 31, 2019 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 Location: Lower City Park



The seventh-annual Walnut City Music Festival will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Lower City Park, McMinnville. Friday’s acts are Kurt Gentle, The Mutineers, MAITA, Valley Queen, The Yawpers; Saturday’s are Manitoba Road Crew, Bootleg Jam, Rum River Cult, Sunny War, The Solarists, The Deltaz and Seratones.



Local beer, wine and food will be available for purchase. Tickets cost $25-$35; children under 12 get in free.



For more information, call 971-237-1397 or visitwalnutcitymusicfest.org.