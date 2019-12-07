"Stuff the Bus" Holiday Drive

Dec 7, 2019 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Location: Four McMinnville locations: the parking lot at Walmart, Grocery Outlet, JC Penney and Bi-Mart.



Holiday drive: “Stuff the Bus,” a toy and food drive for the Willamette Valley Medical Center and Yamhill Community Action Partnership, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in four McMinnville locations: the parking lot at Walmart, Grocery Outlet, JC Penney and Bi-Mart.



The donations will go to local families in need this holiday season. For more information, contact Diane Longaker at 503-687-1474 or dianel@yamhilcap.org.