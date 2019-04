The Soup Kitchen at St Barnabas Annual Dinner & Fundraiser and Silent Auction is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the church, 822 S.W. Second St., McMinnville. Tickets are $55, or $400 for a table for eight.

For more information, contact Kellie Menke at 503-550-7478 or ksmenke123@gmail.com, or visit www.stbmac.org/soupkitchen