The See Ya Later Foundation is holding a soccer camp for first- through sixth-graders from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 19, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Joe Dancer Park, 1450 S.E. Brooks St., McMinnville. Camp tuition is $30. Scholarships are available. For more information, contact Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or info@seeyalater.org.