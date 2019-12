Recology representatives will give a free presentation about the food waste composting program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, in the Carnegie Room at the McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.E. Adams St. The talk is part of Zero Waste McMinnville’s speaker series.



For more information contact Wanda Cochran at 503-913-0876 or canwan26@aol.com.