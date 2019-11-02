“Celebrate Our Watersheds” Auction Fundraiser

The 15th annual “Celebrate Our Watersheds” event to benefit the Yamhill Watershed Stewardship Fund will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the McMinnville Grand Ballroom, 325 N.E. Third St. The event will include a silent auction, hearty hors d’oeuvres, and local wine and beer. David Harrelson, cultural resources manager of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will be the guest speaker. Admission is a suggested donation of $20; to register online, visit ywsf.org.



For more information, call 503-539-2859 or e-mail ywsfevents@gmail.com.