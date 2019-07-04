Independence Day

The See Ya Later Foundation presents Yamhill County’s Fourth of July, set to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, July, 4, at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Admission is free. Parking at the museum and Chemeketa Community College will be available for $5. The event will include fireworks, vendor booths, a cornhole tournament and a beer and cider garden. The museum and water park will offer discount admission. America’s Got Talent finalist We Three will perform. For more information, contact Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or info@seeyalater.org.