Jun 15, 2019 8:30 am

McMinnville Habitat for Humanity’s 18th annual 5k run/walk and 10k run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Duniway Middle School, 575 N.W. Michelbook Lane, McMinnville. An awards ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Registration is available online at www.machabitat.org/rwr, or at 7:30 a.m. at the school the morning of the event. For more information, contact Emily-Grace Cropper-Russel at emilygrace@machabitat.org or 503-687-1412.