The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are sponsoring a food truck festival at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 27-28, on Alpine Avenue, McMinnville.



The event is a fundraiser for community projects and will help provide financial assistance for local individuals battling cancer. Admission is $10.



For more information, call the Cancer Foundation at 503-435-6592, or visit www.mcminnvillefoodtruckfestival.com.