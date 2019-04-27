Food Truck Festival
Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019 Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.Map: Alpine Avenue, McMinnville, OR 97128
The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are sponsoring a food truck festival at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 27-28, on Alpine Avenue, McMinnville.
The event is a fundraiser for community projects and will help provide financial assistance for local individuals battling cancer. Admission is $10.
For more information, call the Cancer Foundation at 503-435-6592, or visit www.mcminnvillefoodtruckfestival.com.