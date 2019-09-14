Hosted by the See Ya Later Foundation, the Champion Run for Heroes will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning with a 7 a.m. check-in at the Falls Event Center on the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum campus. Activities include a 5K run/walk and 10K run, both starting at 8:45 a.m., a half-mile run for children and a KidsZone. Prizes will be awarded.



The event recognizes local emergency responders — McMinnville’s police and fire departments and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Entry fees are $35 in advance, $40 day of race, and $5 for kids’ run and/or KidsZone. For more information, contact Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730, info@seeyalater.org or visitwww.seeyalater.org.