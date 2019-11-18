Apple Baking Contest

Bring your best baked product made with apples to Laughing Bean Bistro on Monday, November 18! Winners will be awarded first, second and third place prizes in kids (5-13yr), adults (14+), and gluten-free (all ages) categories.



Entry fee for contest is $5 per person and entries must include a copy of the recipe. One entry per person please. Drop off entries between 5:30-6 p.m., judging will commence between 6-6:30 p.m., winners announced at 6:30 p.m.; call 503.883.9628 to register.



In addition to this exciting baking competition, enjoy free tastings, on-site vendors, and a Doernbecher Club/McMinnville High School raffle. Laughing Bean Bistro is located at 2274 SW Second Street in McMinnville. See you there!