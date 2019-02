The 26th annual SIP McMinnville Wine & Food Classic will be held March 8-10 at the Evergreen Space Museum, 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature approximately 160 vendors, including wineries, food vendors, distilleries, cider makers and breweries.



General admission is $24. For more information, visit www.macclassic.org.