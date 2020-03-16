By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 16, 2020 Tweet

Yamhill County schools offer take-home meals during closure

With Oregon schools closing for a two-week spring break — twice as long as usual, due to concerns about coronavirus — some districts will continue to offer meals for students.

McMinnville School District will offer “grab and go” lunches to all students on weekdays from Monday, March 16, to Tuesday, March 31, at the district’s elementary schools.

Food can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Meals must be taken home; no food will be served on site.

The district also will deliver meals along several bus routes that usually serve elementary students. Check the district website,msd.k12.or.us, for a list of routes, stops and approximate times.

Other than “grab and go” meal pickup, McMinnville school buildings and other district facilities will be closed to the public through the end of the month.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday night that schools will be closed through the end of March. In addition, school activities and gatherings, such as meetings and competitions, are suspended until at least mid-April.

The McMinnville School-Based Health Center, a cooperative effort with county public health, also will be closed. Families that need its services can call the Sunrise Family Clinic, at 503-474-3600.

Amity School District will provide grab-and-go lunches from Monday through Friday, March 16-20. They can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the elementary school.

Newberg also will offer free lunches to its students. Check the district’s Facebook page or website, newberg.k12.or.us, for times and sites.

Sheridan School District will serve grab-and-go lunches to children 1 to 18 through Friday, March 20. Meals will be available from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Sheridan High School and Falconer-Chapman School, from noon to 12:15 p.m. in Sheridan City Park and from 12:20 to 12:35 p.m. at Sheridan City Library.

During the school closure, Yamhill Carlton schools will offer bagged lunches to families that sign up via the district’s Facebook page. Lunches can be picked up at the high school cafeteria or Yamhill Carlton Elementary School from noon to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Lunches also will be delivered to rural bus stops.

Sack lunches will be available to Willamina School District students and children, ages 1 to 18, weekdays through March 31.

Lunches will be handed to drivers or walkers at the following locations: Willamina Elementary, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; River’s Edge RV Park, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Tina Miller Park, Fendall Hall Community Hall and Raven Loop, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Willamina Post Office and Grand Ronde Museum, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Wondering Spirit RV Park, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.