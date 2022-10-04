Yamhill-Carlton overcomes turnovers to win fourth straight

In a back-and-forth affair, the Y-C defense stood tall in the second half, allowing just seven points after the break and notching a safety to propel the Tigers to victory.’

Despite turning the ball over five times, the Tiger offense was efficient, gaining 301 yards of total offense and going 6-12 on third down attempts.

It was those turnovers that kept Warrenton in the game, and they capitalized on a short field. With Yamhill-Carlton up 30-21, a botched snap was recovered by the Warriors inside the Y-C 10. On the next play, Dylon Atwood scored his second touchdown of the day to make it 30-28.

“Field position really matters in these close games,” head coach Brad McKechnie said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times.”

McKechnie noted for the most part throughout the game, the Tiger defense had been able to prevent long drives from the Warrenton offense.

With that in mind, he elected to punt near midfield up two instead of going for it on a 4th down.

On the next play, the Y-C defense got to Talon McGrorty in the end zone for a safety, extending the lead to four and swinging momentum back in the Tigers favor.

That four-point lead held, and the Tigers won their fourth straight game, capping off their homecoming game with a victory.

“I’m really excited for the school, for the community, to be able to have a night like that and come away with a win,” McKechnie said.

Yamhill-Carlton will go for their fifth straight victory on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Aurora, where they’ll take on the North Marion Huskies.