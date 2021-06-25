Photo courtesy John Gunther/The World## Yamhill-Carlton head coach Heather Roberts holds up the net as her players cheer following the Tigers’ win over Cascade Christian in the state championship game at Marshfield High School. Photo courtesy John Gunther/The World## Yamhill-Carlton’s players and coaches celebrate after time runs out in the championship game against Cascade Christian.

Yamhill-Carlton boys win 3A state basketball championship

COOS BAY - The Yamhill-Carlton boys basketball team won the 3A state basketball championship Friday night, defeating Cascade Christian 52-48 at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace. The Tigers overcame a 32-21 halftime deficit to claim the school's third major championship and first state title since 1992.

Sophomore star Moroni Seely-Roberts led all scorers with 31 points, while twin brother Malachi Seely-Roberts contributed 19.

Y-C led 15-12 after one quarter of play, but the Challengers outscored the Tigers 20-6 in the second period to seize command.

The Tigers recaptured momentum with a quick 7-0 run to open the second half. Cascade Christian slowly surrendered its sizable advantage and led by only one entering the fourth quarter.

Midway through the final period, the two teams were tied at 46. With under two minutes remaining, Y-C held a narrow 50-48 edge.

After a pair of Challenger turnovers, the Tigers made it a two-possession contest with 1:25 left.

Cascade Christian squandered a pair of late opportunities, missing two foul shots and a field goal after forcing Y-C into a couple turnovers.

The Challengers desperation offense at the end of the matchup ultimately yielded zero points, and the Tigers raced across the Pirate Palace in championship celebration.