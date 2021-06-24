By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • June 24, 2021 Tweet

Y-C advances to 3A championship, beats De La Salle, 84-61

Yamhill-Carlton is one win away from claiming the 3A boys basketball state championship after defeating De La Salle North Catholic 84-61 during Thursday's Final Four matchup in Coos Bay. The Tigers face undefeated Cascade Christian at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace for the state title.

Moroni Seely-Roberts led the Tigers with a game-high 31 points, while twin brother Malachi Seely-Roberts added 19. Trey Richmond and Mikel Rivas also scored in double-figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Y-C never trailed against the Knights and led 48-32 at halftime.