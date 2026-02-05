Wyden town hall in Mac Friday

Wyden holds town halls in each Oregon county annually.

“I’ve kept my promise to hold these town halls throughout Oregon because the First Amendment is an essential American muscle that only gets stronger with exercise,” Wyden said in a press release. “And I very much look forward to Oregonians exercising these free speech muscles by showing up and speaking out in a face-to-face setting that’s open for everybody in Polk, Yamhill and Linn counties to voice their views, ask questions and share ideas.”

Wyden will also be in Polk Feb. 6 and in Linn County on Saturday, Feb. 7.

For security reasons, backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in the town halls. Similar to major sporting events, the events allow only clear bags (max 12-by-by12), one-gallon clear plastic bags, or small clutches (max 4.5-by-6.5)

There will be no storage for bags that violate the clear bag policy. Backpacks and non-clear bags are prohibited, though medical/infant needs have exceptions.

Doors will open one hour before the town hall start time.