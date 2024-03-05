Writing festival registration opens

Registration is open for the 2024 Terroir Creative Writing Festival, an all-day conference with writing workshops, speakers and book signings.

The festival will be held Saturday, April 13, in the Chehalem Cultural Center, Newberg. Attendees will be able to take in several workshops and other activities during the day.

The Arts Alliance of Yamhill County sponsors the annual event, which started in 2010.

“The festival always inspires attendees to devote themselves more deeply to their passion for writing,” said Emily Grosvenor, a local author and representative of Terroir.

She said workshops will be led by accomplished writers in a variety of genres, including poetry, fiction and nonfiction. Speakers will talk about getting work published, building an audience and other topics.

Omar El Akkad, an Oregon Book Award finalist for “What a Strange Paradise,” and novelist Molly Gloss, author of “The Hearts of Horses,” will speak.

Other writers and publishers featured this year include poets Barbara Drake, Kim Stafford and Emmett Wheatfall; fiction writer Miriam Gershow; Grosvenor and Kim Hogeland about publishing; Sonja Thomas on children’s literature, Brooke Jackson-Glidden about food writing, Steve Duin on interviewing, Val Blaha on songwriting, Bethany Lee on memoirs and John Hamilton about playwriting.

Through March 22, registration is $50 for adults and $50 for students, veterans and seniors 65 and older, along with AAYC members. Fees will go up $10 after that date.

To register, go to the AAYC website, aaycor.org/terroir-writing-festival.

For more information, go to terroircreativewritingfestival.com/ or or the Terror Creative Writing Festival page on Facebook.