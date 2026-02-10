Willamina SD seeks review of construction fee

The Willamina City Council on Tuesday will consider an appeal from the Willamina School District’s regarding construction fees for building improvements during.

The school district is requesting the council review construction fees associated with $4.9 million in building improvements at the Oaken Hills Drive campus. The city has construction fees set at 5% of a total project, which would add up to $245,000 in fees.

Meanwhile, other cities in Yamhill County have construction fees from 0.76 to 1.7%, according to data submitted by WSD contractor HMK Company.

“The District fully supports the City’s responsibility to administer its building inspection program and is committed to paying all appropriate fees,” HMK wrote on behalf of the school district.

“Our goal with this request is simply to ensure we clearly understand how this fee was established and how it aligns with requirements of Oregon law.”

City staff is recommending the council reduce the fee to an amount equal to the cost to the city for reviewing the application.

Also before the council are several proposals for the municipal code recodification. This process would reformat and provide a legal review of city code. It has been 17 years since the Willamina code has had a legal review.

There will also be a presentation by the Willamina Fourth of July Committee. The council will vote on its annual donation for the event later in the meeting.

The council is set to appoint Joseph Arvin to the planning commission.

City staff reports will follow, with City Manager Bridget Meleney returning after taking medical leave.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the West Valley Fire Station, 825 N.E. Main St.