Weyerhaeuser hiring for Blackhawk program

Timber company Weyerhaeuser is looking to hire at least four positions in McMinnville to staff a Blackhawk helicopter wildfire fighting pilot program that will operate form the McMinnville Municipal Airport.

Weyerhaeuser completed a hangar purchase from Potcake Aviation earlier this year and will station two Blackhawks retrofitted specifically for aerial firefighting.

The Weyerhaeuser website has postings for a pilot, mechanic, ground support technician and maintenance manager, ranging in salary from $54,000 to $196,000.

“Our helicopters support company timberlands (and) forestry operations in Oregon and Washington … focusing primarily on stewardship of timberlands through fire suppression, fertilization, spraying and forestry recon,” one posting states.

Weyerhaeuser had 125,000 acres of its timberland affected by the 2020 wildfires, according to the company.

The Blackhawks are expected to arrive sometime this summer, according to Weyerhaeuser spokesperson Kyleigh Gill.

The job postings can be found on the careers page at www.weyerhaeuser.com.