Edith Allen 1950 - 2026

Edith Renate Allen passed away peacefully on May 26, 2026, surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones in her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She battled courageously when she was first diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer a little over two years ago and had undergone many treatments since then.

Edie, as she was known to family and friends, was born Edith Renate Jedan to Edward and Olga Jedan on January 7, 1950, in Elze, Hanover, Germany. The Jedan parents and five children, which included Hilda, Kurt, Erich, Anneliese, and Edith, came to America, leaving March 31, 1952, from Bremerhaven, Germany, on the ship USS General C.C. Ballou. After their 12-day transatlantic voyage, they arrived on April 12, 1952, in New York City.

From there, the family then boarded a train and came to the Willamette Valley, arriving three days later in Amity, Oregon. They came here specifically because a cousin was also living in the area at that time and her dad Ed had a job lined up, working on a farm for about a year. They lived in a couple different houses in McMinnville before settling in the house on Galloway Street. Edie grew up in this house, and her parents lived there the remainder of their lives. This house was only one block from the original First Church of the Nazarene on Ford Street, which the family attended regularly, and were also very involved in the church functions and activities.

In 1968, Edie graduated from McMinnville High School, and then attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, for four years, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, and graduating in 1972. She then applied for a teaching position in Grand Ronde, Oregon, and accepted a job as an elementary school teacher, working there for five years, from 1972 to 1977. From there, Edie acquired a position at Columbus School in McMinnville, teaching an elementary class briefly for one year. Thereafter, a new position opened and she transferred across town to Cook School as they wanted to establish a new first grade classroom there.

During this time, Edith was also very involved and active with the Ford Street First Church of the Nazarene, which included musical groups, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school classes, and with four others, she started a Women’s Ministry as the chairman. Edie met Jerry Allen around 1970 through the Nazarene Church, which he was also attending at that time. They dated for about five years before getting married on June 25, 1976. They briefly lived in a house on 14th Street in McMinnville, along with Jerry’s three children, Brad, Pam, and Craig. They were also building a new house across town at the time on Villard Street, and they lived there for about 30 years.

Edie and Jerry were both very active in the church, including Sunday school, Youth Group functions, along with all the numerous church social gatherings, events, and activities. Edith was also president of the local chapter of the Christian Women’s Club during the early 1980s. Jerry and Edie both taught an adult Sunday school class together from 1979 to 2020 at the Ninth and Ford Street First Church of the Nazarene and also at the Church on the Hill. They were instrumental and involved in the creation of the Church on the Hill when it was first established and built in the early 1980s, and then in 1984, it officially moved to the new church location on Hill Road.

Edie began working as a florist starting in 1985, after a referral from a friend, and worked at both Poseyland and Lon Dee’s for 31 years before retiring in June of 2016. Edie and Jerry enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hosted many functions, including holidays, social gatherings, and many birthday parties, never forgetting any special occasion. They also liked to attend all the grandchildren’s functions and sporting events when they were growing up and later on, too, with the great-grandchildren. Traveling south to Palm Desert during the winter, they would always invite family and friends to stay with them while they were there. Edie was instrumental in the annual Memorial Day camping trip to South Beach in Newport, making reservations for more than 100 friends and family members, going there for over 30 years. They also made many trips with their friends in their retirement, traveling across the country to many different places in their RVs.

Edie’s interests and hobbies included knitting, crocheting, reading, and crafting. She and Jerry enjoyed game nights, too, as she thoroughly loved spending time with family and friends. Edie was very active socially and had a large support group who all rallied behind her as her health declined. Edith had a great impact on many people and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. We can all be comforted now, knowing she is residing in her heavenly home, in the arms of Jesus.

Edith is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Allen; children, Bradley Allen, Pamela Allen, and Craig (Teresa) Allen; grandchildren, Ryan Allen, Jared (Ashley) Allen, Alyssa (Joshua) Curry, Travis Allen, and Kelsey Allen; great-grandchildren, Liam Allen, Elowyn Curry, Sloane Curry and Saylor Allen; siblings, Hilda (Richard) Compton, Kurt (Carol) Jedan, Erich (Beverly) Jedan, and Annie (Ron) Foster; and cousin, Cindy (John) Newberg; Edie was predeceased by parents, Edward and Olga Jedan; and siblings, Herta and Helene.

We invite you to join us celebrating Edie’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday June 27, 2026, at Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon. Donations can be made to the “See Ya Later” Foundation, https://seeyalater.org/. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.