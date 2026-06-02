By News-Register staff • 

Golden Knights in Mac skies this week

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will be dropping out of the sky all week at McMinnville Municipal Airport as part of a recruiting exercise.

There will be approximately 45 tandem jumps over a three-day period starting Tuesday, according to Airport Administrator John Paskell. Monday and Friday will be used for set-up and clean-up.

Comments

Dan Tucholsky

FYI for those who would like to watch the parachute teams land, they will be landing in the field at Sue Buel Elementary along South Davis street near Linfield.

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