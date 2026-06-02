By News-Register staff • June 2, 2026 Tweet Golden Knights in Mac skies this week The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will be dropping out of the sky all week at McMinnville Municipal Airport as part of a recruiting exercise. There will be approximately 45 tandem jumps over a three-day period starting Tuesday, according to Airport Administrator John Paskell. Monday and Friday will be used for set-up and clean-up.
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Dan Tucholsky
FYI for those who would like to watch the parachute teams land, they will be landing in the field at Sue Buel Elementary along South Davis street near Linfield.