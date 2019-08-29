August 29, 2019 Tweet

We’re all newcomers in the end

Who are all of these newcomers streaming into our area?

Many of them are poor and uneducated. They seem to lack the means to take care of themselves.

Unless we do something to stem this influx, they may overwhelm our resources and thereby diminish the quality of life of long-established residents.

Or so said, perhaps, some members of the Kalapuya tribe in 1814.

Anyone not directly descended from the tribe that inhabited what is now Yamhill County for the 8,000 years before Europeans started mucking up the place is in essence a newcomer with no right to complain about others following in their steps.

Of course, humans are instinctually territorial, on both micro and macro levels. So it’s no surprise to find many residents bristling when talk at city hall turns to the need for more housing to accommodate the 11,800 new residents expected to settle in McMinnville over the next 20 years.

The city needs at least 5,000 new homes — no mean feat, given the critical shortage of buildable land in the urban growth boundary as it’s currently drawn.

Maybe if the homes weren’t built, some reckon, the people wouldn’t come. Then McMinnville could enjoy the fruits of a stagnant — perhaps even declining — population.

The problem, of course, is that those fruits inevitably rot.

Never mind the hypocrisy of people whose families were once strangers in this community, no matter how many generations ago, now wanting to pull the welcome mat out from underneath everyone else. The need boils down to pure mathematics.

Cities with stagnant or declining growth soon find themselves unable to cover the cost of basic services. The cost of services rises between 5% and 7% annually. Without growth, property taxes increase about 3% because of limits mandated by Measure 50. Thus, if construction and population growth fail to keep pace, the results can be catastrophic.

For an example, drive 177 miles to Coos Bay, where population growth has slowed to 0.82% annually in an already economically battered region.

People want small, quaint towns. Coos Bay is an example of a city so small it’s stagnating. As a result, quaint has packed up and moved on.

People are going to move to McMinnville whether those already here want them to or not. If new residents lack housing opportunity, home prices and apartment rents will continue to skyrocket for everyone.

Growth is inevitable. Failing to plan for growth is imbecilic.