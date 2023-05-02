Volunteers, supporters celebrate Dayton Food Pantry

Many people will benefit from Dayton Food Pantry’s new building, which includes the nonprofit’s free clothing program, board members said Saturday, Sept. 27, at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The food bank serves 80 or more families every two weeks. The clothing program raises funds for buying food by selling high quality items on consignment, in addition to offering families a chance to “shop” for clothes.

The programs, started in 2003, have been operating from rooms in the Dayton Baptist Church for many years. Now they have expanded space in their own building next to the church.

About 25 board members and other supporters lined up Saturday morning to jointly cut three ribbons spanning the front of the new, L-shaped building. Snips and laughter marked the moment.

“This has been seven years in the planning, five years of it intense and the last two years more intense,” said Dave Hakola, board chairman. The project included a great deal of fundraising in addition to construction by Green Spark Homes.

Darrick Price, director of the construction company, said the effort also relied on volunteer help, donations and discounts. As a result, he said, “we got a $1.4 million building for $1 million,” and it is engineered to last for a century.

A few finishing touches remained as of Saturday, but food pantry director Debra Nissen expects volunteers to be using the new building by next Tuesday, Oct. 14, the next date people can pick up boxes of food.

Volunteers also will be working in the clothing area by that time, said Nadine Sampson, director of that aspect of the program. The new area has plenty of space for sorting donated clothing and cleaning it, too — it will have a washer and dryer, so volunteers won’t have to take clothes home to wash.

The most valuable items go to New to You for consignment, she said. Funds from those sales are used to purchase food. That’s a very important resource, Sampson said, especially now when funding and government foods supplies are being reduced.

The clothing boutique won’t be open for a while, though. Sampson said they are waiting until flooring is installed before setting up the racks of clothes and shoes. Eventually, it will again be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.

When both sides of the building are operational, the Dayton Food Pantry will continue to help many. But Sampson herself is losing one benefit from the old digs.

“I’ve been walking about three miles a day here, from the room in the church to the donation box to another space,” she said with a laugh. “Now with it all in one place, I’m going to have to find another way to exercise.”