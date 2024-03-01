Vintage News-Register: March 1, 2024

##(March 1, 1969) Workmen take Smoke Shop sign down this week to make way for eventual building destruction. New tire store will replace four small businesses located in building at 3rd and Baker streets. Smoke Shop has long been a familiar landmark to townspeople and moved to its present location after a former building on 3rd Street also was destroyed four years ago. Mrs. Helen Collins, who runs the popular shop, is trying to find another location in the city. Other firms have moved to other locations, except one store owner who is retiring. [View is from the left side of Baker Street, looking north.]

##(Feb. 27, 1974) Chocolate Mint, assorted Creme Sandwich, Oatmeal Creme, Dutch Shortbread and Peanut Butter Stripe cookies will tempt local residents as Girl Scout Juniors and Cadettes take orders for the cookies March 1 to 8. The cookies will be delivered beginning March 25, and girls will not collect the $1.25 per box until they are delivered. Upon purchase, buyers will receive a tag to place in their window indicating they have bought and should not be asked again. Practicing their sales pitch at the home of Laurel Adams are Melinda Adams (left) and Suzette.

##(Feb. 26, 1969) Sewage Treatment Plant Superintendent Tom Dideum shows a group of Cook School second graders the filter in operation around the secondary settling tank. Water from primary settling tank is sprayed and trickles through 900 cubic yards of rock before entering tank. The rock is colored green from algae. It provides a home for bacteria which feed on the organic matter left in the water after primary settling removes 98 percent of sludge.

##(March 1, 1969) Discussing plans for the seventh annual McMinnville Lions Club Twirling Contest March 15 at McMinnville High School are Lions Club members (l-r) Dr. Chet Gibson, ‘Johnny’ Johns, Jim Kats and Hugh Hickerson, chairman of the club’s committee. The all-day event, sanctioned by the United States Twirling Association, will draw over 500 contestants and is the biggest twirling event to be held in Oregon. Entrants will come from throughout the Northwest from as far away as Vancouver, B.C.

##(Feb. 26, 1969) Nick Locke does a little practice putting at Bayou Country Club where he is club pro. Locke will be one of the professionals participating in the Oregon Mutual Invitational Open to be held March 17, 18 and 19 at Michelbook Country Club here.

##(March 1, 1969) Warren Casey, temporary dog control officer for Yamhill County, transfers a stray pooch from his truck to the County Dog Kennel at the fairgrounds. Casey estimated about 20 dogs are picaked up each week in McMinnville and surrounding towns. Unless claimed by owners or other persons wanting a dog, the pooch here faces a short life.

## (Feb. 26, 1959) Secretary of State Howell Appling Jr., (center) goes over his speech with Harold Heller (left) and Norris Johnson prior to his talk at the annual Farmer’s Night banquet Tuesday night. Appling spoke to an audience of 200 farmers and businessmen. Heller served as program chairman for the banquet sponsored by the Farm Implement Dealers association of the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce. Johnson is manager of the chamber.

##(Feb. 27, 1974) Postmaster R. E. Ballard received 11,285 Easter Seal appeal letters last week officially launching the Easter Seal campaign in Yamhill County which will run March 1 to April 14. Mailing chairman Petie Cummins was assisted in assembling the mail by Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, Rainbow Lodge Boys Home and the Mid-Valley Activity and Recreation Center. Delivering the mail bags are (l-r) Sharon Gilham, Lea Hubbard, Postmaster Ballard, Petie Cummins and Rebecca Cole. In the foreground is Yamhill Easter Seal Chairman