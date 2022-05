Valley Rams enter playoffs as 5th seed

PORTLAND – Eight players scored to lead the Valley Rams Rugby Club to Saturday’s 76-7 state semifinal win over Newberg. Erik Potter led the Rams in scoring with a pair of tries and was named Player of the Match during the contest at Portland’s Delta Park.

Brenton Zollinger, Howard Yost, Hunter McAvoy, Justice Donahoo, Joshua Clements and Luke Brewer also scored for the Rams.

Valley plays Lincoln Saturday at 12:15 at Delta Park.