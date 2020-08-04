Uptick in local homeless encampments, but drop in county count

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
Mac's lack of housing - especially low-income - has long been a concern. The City Council has its hands tied as housing can be encouraged, but not forced into being. A possible solution is a community-wide investment in something noble like Habitat For Humanity that will slowly provide available lower-cost housing. Too many people fall through the cracks of Yamhill County's Housing Authority even with YCAP's assistance.