Rachel Thompson/News-Register Rachel Thompson/News-Register

By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • March 8, 2025

Undefeated Warriors win state championship

For the first time in school history, the Amity Warriors girls basketball has won the 3A state championship, capping off a perfect season.

The Warriors led the No. 2 seed Banks Braves in the first quarter 16-9 and pushed the lead to 25-19 at the half. But the Braves battled back in the second half. Sophomore guard Nylah Vanthom pulled an offensive rebound and added a bucket as the Braves cut the lead to 27-26 with just under four minutes left in the third.

The Warriors tried to push ahead, attacking beyond the arc. Junior guard Alyssa McMullen succeeded on a third Warrior attempt, increasing the lead back to four.

Amity started the fourth quarter with a 35-29 lead, but the Braves answered with a six-point run in the fourth.

With two minutes left in the game, Banks senior post McKenna King came off a screen, drove to the hoop and scored to give the Braves their first lead of the game.

The next play, Amity junior guard Adie Nisly dove to the hoop and drew a foul. She sank her two-free throws to recapture the lead for the Warriors, 42-41. Amity added to its lead with another free-throw.

With 19 seconds left, Banks attempted a backdoor pass to the post, but Amity’s Saralynn Grove read the pass and swatted it away, resulting in a steal.

With 4.2 seconds remaining the Braves had the final inbound in the backcourt after a timeout. Sophomore guard Jade Janecek caught the ball before half court and stampeded down the court. Janecek vaulted at the three-point line and got the shot off. The ball hit the backboard and rolled off the side of the rim, securing the 43-41 victory for Amity.

The Warriors finish the season 30-0.