Highway 99 closed for four days in Sherwood

Crews will install the bridge arch span for the new Sherwood Pedestrian Bridge over the highway near Sunset Boulevard/Elwert Road.

The 900-foot pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the highway will provide a safe route between Sherwood High School and the Sherwood YMCA.

Travelers should expect a detour and long traffic delays. Those traveling through Sherwood during the closure should plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.

Drivers traveling north on Highway 99W will be detoured via Southwest Elwert Road to Southwest Edy Road back to 99W. Drivers traveling south on 99W will be detoured via Edy Road to Elwert Road back to 99W.

Flaggers will be working 24 hours a day at the intersection of Elwert and Edy roads.

Oversized vehicles should use I-5.

A video about the highway closure detour is at https://vimeo.com/1055019965