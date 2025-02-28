February 28, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Feb. 28, 2025

Looking for answers

On Sunday, I attended our junior senator’s town hall in Mac.

Unfortunately, while the News-Register reported the questions asked at that meeting quite well, my questions were not asked. My number, 820, was never called.

Those questions were:

Sen. Merkley, we have a $37 trillion debt, and can’t balance the budget. Please explain how your “tax the rich” solution will do that, and if so, why it wasn’t done during Joe Biden’s four years? A needed age of accountability seems to be coming in focus.

Sen. Merkley, you advocate citizen involvement against President Trump to stop bad methods. Were you against those methods when Presidents Obama and Biden employed them? The following analogy seems to fit: You are robbed. Elon Musk looks at surveillance footage and tells you who did it. Now you want to arrest Musk and fire Trump.

Sen. Merkley, did you advocate Oregon school shutdowns and child Covid vaccinations during the Biden years? Looking back at the results in South Dakota and Florida, and who didn’t, would you do the same again?

Sen. Merkley, was our border system broken during the Biden years? If so, what did you propose to fix it?

Sen. Merkley, I was a member of the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners and O&C Lands Board in the 1990s, when President Clinton shut down our federal forests, including our O&C Forest Lands. They were well managed and provided money to Yamhill County government and schools. The undergrowth removal, road maintenance and stand thinning are no longer conducted. While in office, what have you done to get that funding back?

It would have been helpful if the News-Register had done some balanced investigative reporting on those subjects. I want Sen. Jeff Merkley working WITH our President Trump.

Dennis Goecks

McMinnville

Making it happen

I admired the Pamplin articles for their tact and balance. It’s not an easy task for a sensitive subject.

To my mind, the News-Register is the News-Necessity in our community. Thanks to all of you for making it happen week after week.

Ruth Hand

McMinnville

All in for billionaires

After almost 40 days of the current presidential administration, the approximately 800 billionaires in our country are prospering. Despite gains for these individuals, millions of other Americans are in a more precarious position.

This week, Republican members of the House voted on a budget framework that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for the ultra-rich. To help offset the cost, the measure calls for a $1.5 trillion reduction in mandatory federal spending.

Given that Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security all fall under the category of mandatory federal spending, it’s hard to see a path to the required reduction that doesn’t go through such programs. And consider this: Medicaid covers 41.5% of births and 63% of nursing home stays in the U.S.

Elon Musk, the richest person on the planet and the president’s largest campaign donor, is also the unelected, unofficial leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. Since taking his position next to the president, he has fired thousands of federal workers.

Musk has also gutted the government agencies that were overseeing his companies — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for Tesla, Federal Aviation Administration for Starlink and Food & Drug Administration for Neuralink. Meanwhile, his rocket company, SpaceX, has secured billions in government contracts.

Yet, the prices of eggs and gas have not fallen. And promised tariffs threaten to further increase the cost of consumer goods, ranging from groceries to cars.

No one in the current majority party in Congress, the cabinet or the White House appears to be fighting for working Americans. Billionaires are winning; the rest of us are losing.

Adrianne Santina

McMinnville

Now more than ever

I have actively avoided news coverage since the day Trump was elected. I have been too grief-stricken and too scared to listen to news reports of the mean-spirited executive orders, the alarming decisions and the ludicrous staff appointments festering out of his administration.

I have recognized my cowardice, but I felt actual shame when I read the eloquent and simple truths offered in the two magnificent letters last week from Michael Passo and Stuart Gunness. I realized that being angry and frightened is no excuse for avoiding the truth facing America right now.

So hats off to all brave souls who have the courage to listen and the courage to answer back. America needs them now more than at any time in our history.

As we live through this precarious interval, trembling between democracy and autocracy, it will be those who stand strong, who listen and respond, that will make a difference in our future — and more importantly, that of our children. I promise to do better.

Erma Vasquez

McMinnville

No confidence

It would certainly be great to have the option to call for a “no confidence” vote at any time on any politician deemed unworthy.

Larry Larson

McMinnville