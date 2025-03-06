Salinas walks out on Trump, King stays

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
HumblyYours
Amazing to me how tariff-fear-mongering happens before the tariffs begin. Projecting much? Why do "they" (above) worry about enforcing existing immigration laws? Are the laws wrong?
As far as I know, there are no cuts to education, only the Federal DOE. Turn that department's money over to the states.
My guess is that DOGE has found, as elsewhere, monumental waste, fraud and abuse in the Veterans' Services department and the potential loss of 80,000 employees may in fact make it more efficient and effective. Businesses who trim back do so in order to become stronger.
I have no problem with the intent and direction of DOGE and Trump. I call it hero's work. Make us leaner. The US government is substantially too big, the regulations too cumbersome, the kickbacks too egregious. Try running a business the way the Federal Government does and you will cease to exist.
Tyler C
HumblyYours, I'm curious: if Musk has found billions of dollars of fraud, why hasn't anyone been arrested? It seems like if he has found true illegality, they would be running real investigations instead of these smash and grab operations.
I do keep hearing however that Musk is firing groups of people who are investigating potential crimes by Musk and his companies. And while Musk and Trump brag about Musk's leadership at doge, they are arguing in court that Musk is not a federal employee and does not run doge. That seems to me like a much more clear-cut case of fraud.
And one last point: no government or governmental agency should be run like a business because they are fundamentally different things. A government exists for the benefit and protection of its people and it does not and should not exist to generate profit.