Michael Lynn Larson 1954 - 2025

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Michael Lynn Larson's peaceful passing on March 2, 2025, at the age of 70, surrounded by his loving family in Carlton, Oregon.

Born in Oakland, California, to Vincent C. Larson Sr. and Dorothy Lee Lovett, Mike’s early years were spent in Portland, Oregon. He graduated as a proud Cavalier in 1972 from Clackamas High School, where he formed friendships that lasted a lifetime.

From a young age, he honed his hardworking spirit, delivering newspapers for The Oregonian alongside his brothers. His time at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour became a pivotal influence, sparking his enduring passion for the restaurant industry.

For over 25 years, Mike proudly dedicated himself to the restaurant supply business. He often reminisced about the time he made the first calzone in Oregon and brought the famous Duck Fart cocktail south of Alaska.

In 2013, he relocated to the charming town of Carlton to uphold his father’s legacy, Carlton Corners, to live his best “Corner” life. The gas station and towing business, turned American Diner and Tap Room, quickly became a beloved gathering place for the community. There, his employees and regulars were more than just patrons—they were family. In 2020, Mike continued on his dream of owning a pizzeria, and opened the Larson House Pizzeria in Yamhill with his youngest daughter, Heidi. Not even the trials and tribulations of restaurant ownership during that year could stop "Big Larz" from pursuing his dreams, a true testament to his character and what he embodied his whole life. He was headstrong and unstoppable.

Affectionately known as Big Larz, he was a beacon of generosity, friendliness, kindness, humor, and unwavering loyalty. He was the master of hugs and had genuine love for others. He cherished his children and family, creating memories through pool parties, campfires, golfing, and music. A good playlist was always essential to his gatherings.

Now, he’s calling all the angels “Honey.”

Mike was preceded in death by his loving mother, Dorothy Harper; and precious Grandbaby, G.

As a devoted father, he leaves his undying and profound love with his children: daughters, Jennifer Larson-Law, Stacey Hubbard (Jeremy), Lyndsey Diaz (Esteban), and Heidi Davis (Jordan); and son, Matthew Larson; along with his beloved grandchildren, A, B, C, D, E, F, H, I, and Levi.

Mike is also survived by his father, Vincent Larson Sr., and stepmother, Linda Larson; brothers, Steve Larson, and Vincent Larson Jr. (Sandy); sisters, Cynthia Pilacyznski (Rick), Betty Fitzgerald (Fitz), Patricia Spradlin (Matt), Laurie Siegel (Don), and Chantel Larson; many nieces and nephews, of whom Heather Zorn (Nick) were especially dear to his heart.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Carlton.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.