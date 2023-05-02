Theodore L. Schroeder Jr. 1958 - 2025

Theodore (Ted) Lawrence Schroeder Jr. passed away March 3, 2025, with his wife by his side. He was born January 14, 1958, in Crescent City, California, to parents Theodore Sr. and Nancy. Ted Sr. moved the family (Teddy and Dean) from Baker City to McMinnville, Oregon, in the early '70s.

Ted attended and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1976. He went on to attend OSU for a short time before returning to McMinnville. He married Linda (Lyn) Kratzer in 1978, and they had two children together: Nick and Katie. In 2002, he met and married his wife, Grace E. Kenney, and acquired two more children: Sarah and Patrick.

Ted worked at several local car dealerships, the Fireplace and Pellet stove store, Liberty Mobile Homes, and retired from Lowe's after working there for several years. His interests included hunting, fishing, and singing karaoke. He was a handyman and mechanic and was always ready to help a friend with a project.

Ted is survived by his wife; children, Sarah Unrath (Dustin), Katie Hartman (Phillip), Nick Schroeder (Jessica), and Patrick Kenney (Nicci); and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dean.

There will be a celebration of life in May. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com