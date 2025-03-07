Whatchamacolumn: Trump creating needed jobs in national media
As a news reporter, Donald Trump would be warned and monitored, then fired; as a newspaper editorial writer, he simply would be terminated for cause. But as president of the United States, he is creating more jobs throughout the media world:
Fact-checkers.
Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday has been dissected and analyzed by fact-checkers from the entire media alphabet: AP, PBS, NPR, CBS, CNN, ABC, BBS, NBC and MSNBC. You can find detailed fact-check reports in Time Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, Al Jazeera and Politico,
Fox News reported what the president said.
Investigations by others found Trump statements on a dozen major issues to be false (the majority), mostly false, half true or misleading. Here from PBS, for example, is a partial list of flawed Trump commentary topics: Social Security, government spending, immigration, the economy, inflation, tariffs, the price of eggs, foreign policy, Canada, the Paris Accord and political polling.
On the other side of truth, BBC credited Trump with accuracy on a topic that got him elected: border crossings.
Trump, wrote BBC, said that “illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded.” BBC reported that in February, the U.S. Border Patrol had 8,326 encounters with migrants at the southwest Mexican border, the “lowest level since monthly records began in 2000.” That, said BBC, compared to 140,641 encounters last February and reduced to 47,316 in December 2024.
And yet, Trump’s overblown claims of fentanyl and illegal immigrants flowing across the Canadian border have drawn our closest ally into an unnecessary and destructive trade war.
Americans are just beginning to ask themselves, and each other: Is Trump’s extreme disruption of federal government operations and merciless treatment of people tolerable and sustainable? How will the regrettable but limited loss of life in our withdrawal from Afghanistan compare to the potential Russian slaughter and takeover of Ukraine? Are we united in wanting to seize the Panama Canal and absorb Greenland and Canada?
Americans are just starting to ask if the Trump administration has any plans to address national issues of education, infrastructure, poverty, homelessness, housing costs, health care and more.
We all need to continue asking, continue watching and preparing to respond if progress continues toward a true constitutional crisis in which the legislative branch fails to lead and the executive branch ignores rulings by the judicial branch.
From the perspective of a common community media outlet – you know, the “enemy of the people” – I have to wonder how someone who couldn’t last one month in our newsroom can be the leader of the free world.
The United States of America, nearing its 250th year, has withstood monumental challenges, both internal and external. We can survive Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their minions, perhaps even becoming stronger in the process by recognizing the need to resist extremism from all political ideologies.
But only if we stay involved, talk to each other and, somehow, can collectively harness our “better angels.”
Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.
Apparently there are no longer any moderates on the NR
Bigfootlives
Jeb, correct me if I’m wrong. Is this the same media that lectured us about a tape of Russian prostitutes peeing on a hotel bed? That Putin hacked Hillary’s email server – the illegal one. That Putin helped Trump win in 2016. There are documents tying President Trump to Russian moguls; this one must be true; Adam Schiff has been saying he is going to release this information any day now for the last 8 years – under oath, by the way. Perjury is not a crime for democrats. Is this not the same media that lectured us for four years that Joe Biden (JB) was sharp as a tack? The young staffers in the white house could not keep up with him. That JB was a foreign policy wonk from way back, and the world had never been more stable. That the southern border was secure and there was absolutely no migrant problem whatsoever. That JB did not have any cognitive decline. That JB had a cold at THE debate. That JB was tired at THE debate. That they were SHOCKED that JB had any sort of cognitive decline, and this was totally out of the blue despite covering the man for 4 years.
My point is that NOBODY TRUSTS THE MEDIA. The public's trust in them is at an all-time low, and the TDS is off the charts. And there is this little thing with USAID. BBC was getting millions in subscriptions, Politico was getting millions in subscriptions, and the NY Times was getting millions in subscriptions. Reporters Without Borders, those fair-minded foreign journalists, were getting $268 million. Fact-check it all you want because the web of corruption is so deep they are also getting funding.
The media is dead. Look at the disgusting coverage of the speech on Tuesday. If that didn’t make you sick, I don’t know how you will save this once great newspaper. And I am sorry for saying that.
Moe
"As a news reporter, Donald Trump would be warned and monitored, then fired; as a newspaper editorial writer, he simply would be terminated for cause. But as president of the United States, he is creating more jobs throughout the media world: Fact-checkers."
Great with Sa morning coffee. A funny and entertaining circumlocution for "Trump is a liar. "Or perhaps, "Trump doesn't know the facts." Maybe, "Trump doesn't care about the facts."
I remember back in the 2016 campaign ... Candidate Trump referred to yesterday's big terror attack, I think in Sweden. The fact checkers went to work. No big terror attack in Sweden yesterday. But by the next day, there WAS a big terror attack in Sweden. So, Trump looked like a genius. And if not in Sweden, Germany or another country probably would have had something big along those lines. Same trick with Ted Cruze. Trump nicknamed Cruze "lyin' Ted." Well, besides being human, Ted IS a politician. He's going to lie or at least get something wrong. And he does have that kind of dishonest face. The fact checkers might agree with Ted on Tuesday, but by Tuesday night Ted is going to lie about something, or get his facts wrong, in a press conference, or campaign speech. So again, Trump looked like a genius, and Ted's face on TV became an icon of dishonesty, lyin' Ted.
Trump bragged about making one phone call with Putin to end the Ukraine war before 20 January. Well, not likely, and it didn't happen. But look what happened in the Oval Office last week, 28 February!
Sometimes so-called fact checkers are really putting out propaganda, often the inversion of reality. Who is their true employer? Are MSNBC & FOX not propaganda arms for the deep state? Just who WAS running the country during Biden-Harris?
Sometimes when Trump gets the facts wrong it may be from "advisors" feeding him deep state propaganda. And that's not so funny.