By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • March 7, 2025 Tweet

Whatchamacolumn: Trump creating needed jobs in national media

As a news reporter, Donald Trump would be warned and monitored, then fired; as a newspaper editorial writer, he simply would be terminated for cause. But as president of the United States, he is creating more jobs throughout the media world:

Fact-checkers.

Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday has been dissected and analyzed by fact-checkers from the entire media alphabet: AP, PBS, NPR, CBS, CNN, ABC, BBS, NBC and MSNBC. You can find detailed fact-check reports in Time Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, Al Jazeera and Politico,

Fox News reported what the president said.

Investigations by others found Trump statements on a dozen major issues to be false (the majority), mostly false, half true or misleading. Here from PBS, for example, is a partial list of flawed Trump commentary topics: Social Security, government spending, immigration, the economy, inflation, tariffs, the price of eggs, foreign policy, Canada, the Paris Accord and political polling.

On the other side of truth, BBC credited Trump with accuracy on a topic that got him elected: border crossings.

Trump, wrote BBC, said that “illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded.” BBC reported that in February, the U.S. Border Patrol had 8,326 encounters with migrants at the southwest Mexican border, the “lowest level since monthly records began in 2000.” That, said BBC, compared to 140,641 encounters last February and reduced to 47,316 in December 2024.

And yet, Trump’s overblown claims of fentanyl and illegal immigrants flowing across the Canadian border have drawn our closest ally into an unnecessary and destructive trade war.

Americans are just beginning to ask themselves, and each other: Is Trump’s extreme disruption of federal government operations and merciless treatment of people tolerable and sustainable? How will the regrettable but limited loss of life in our withdrawal from Afghanistan compare to the potential Russian slaughter and takeover of Ukraine? Are we united in wanting to seize the Panama Canal and absorb Greenland and Canada?

Americans are just starting to ask if the Trump administration has any plans to address national issues of education, infrastructure, poverty, homelessness, housing costs, health care and more.

We all need to continue asking, continue watching and preparing to respond if progress continues toward a true constitutional crisis in which the legislative branch fails to lead and the executive branch ignores rulings by the judicial branch.

From the perspective of a common community media outlet – you know, the “enemy of the people” – I have to wonder how someone who couldn’t last one month in our newsroom can be the leader of the free world.

The United States of America, nearing its 250th year, has withstood monumental challenges, both internal and external. We can survive Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their minions, perhaps even becoming stronger in the process by recognizing the need to resist extremism from all political ideologies.

But only if we stay involved, talk to each other and, somehow, can collectively harness our “better angels.”

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.