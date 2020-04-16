By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • April 16, 2020 Tweet

Transit asks riders to wear masks

Yamhill County Transit is asking its riders to wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks or bandanas are acceptable, Manager Cynthia Thompson said in a news release.

Transit buses offer connections to Tri-Met, Cherriots and the Tillamook County Transit District. Riders transferring to Cherriots in Salem must wear face coverings when riding those buses, she said.

Thompson also asked people to avoid traveling except for essential trips “for work and critical needs like groceries or medication.”

Everyone else, she advised, “please stay home.”

Riders are asked to maintain social distancing as much as possible when riding the bus and adhere to all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To help with social distancing on the bus, some seats are blocked. Extra buses are available on routes where buses are too full, Thompson said.

Riders may also now board through the back doors, when possible, to allow drivers more distance from passengers.

Extra cleaning is taking place throughout the day at the transit center and on the buses.

Ridership is down 80%, and staff are continuing to monitor and make service changes as needed, Thompson said. Updates are posted on the YCBus.org website, and on the Rider Facebook page at YCbus Info.