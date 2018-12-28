Traces of ostentation will not lead to ‘great neighborhoods’

If McMinnville residents truly want great neighborhoods citywide, they have to sacrifice some habits ... like snobbery.

City planners offered a survey to local residents, asking them what makes a great neighbor. Tucked away in the results presented to planning commissioners Dec. 20 was a telling response.

The person noticed how many neighborhoods feature a wide range of housing, from fine homes to modest rentals.

“I am not a snob,” the person wrote. “I merely feel more comfortable when neighborhoods’ house values and lifestyles are similar.”

Sorry, but wanting to live next only to people like you — especially in terms of income — is the very definition of being a snob.

Many like to think of the community as a picturesque small town straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Some get steamed if the real world takes a Magic Marker to their fantasy.

In reality, McMinnville needs a wide range of housing, especially for people of low and moderate incomes.

Local wages are not keeping pace with housing costs, Senior Planner Tom Schauer told commissioners while presenting a draft of the city’s Buildable Lands Inventory.

More smaller-scale residences are needed. To achieve this, city officials could allow a wider range of housing types, including duplexes and townhouses, to be built in single-family zones.

Doing so, Schauer said, would help ensure sufficient land zoned to allow traditional homes and support development of government-subsidized affordable housing.

The city may want to make these sorts of zoning decisions themselves before state lawmakers beat them to it. Officials note that House Speaker Tina Kotek has drafted legislation to require cities with more than 10,000 residents to allow up to four smaller homes to be built on land parcels now zoned exclusively for single-family residences.

McMinnville cannot simply provide neighborhoods for people who want to live in upscale homes, while keeping poorer people out of sight and out of mind.

McMinnville will never resemble Lake Oswego. It will be more like Portland, with increasingly high housing prices, more homeless people and those living on the margins.

This is what happens when people care more about big homes, elbow room and neighbors with similar “values and lifestyles” than they do about affordable housing for everyone. They build out instead of up, and the result is extravagant sprawl.

Then, where is your Norman Rockwell painting?