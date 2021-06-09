By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • June 9, 2021 Tweet

Tomlin takes the reigns of Mac football program

Ty Tomlin, former Lebanon head coach, is eager to bring his state championship pedigree to the McMinnville football program. After his hiring, made public last Thursday, Tomlin officially replaced Ryan McIrvin, who stepped down after six seasons with the Grizzlies.

During the 2016 season, Tomlin led Lebanon to the 5A State Championship. Throughout his tenure, Lebanon featured a productive offense and consistently strong defensive units.

Asked about his interest in the position, Tomlin explained, “This is a one-horse town. I grew up in Lebanon, where there was just one high school and one football team. I’ve seen how a community comes together to support one team.”

Tomlin also explained his excitement for taking the Grizzlies to the next level, and he believes there’s tremendous potential in the program.

The new Mac head coach expressed a desire to achieve two goals during his career with the Grizzlies.

“Our first step is always to help young boys become young men. We want to ensure they believe in themselves and to help them see their self-worth,” noted Tomlin.

He continued, “Once we’ve done that, then we focus on competing for league titles and state championships. I want to be completely honest: I have high expectations for this team. I want to put my stamp on this program.”

On the field, Tomlin insists his players always remember three tenets: Have fun, compete and finish everything.

Offensively, Tomlin hopes a dual-threat quarterback will lead his offense, which features the triple option. “As a defensive guy, I created an offense that I knew I wouldn’t want to face,” said Tomlin.

On the defensive end, Tomlin wants his players to exhaust teams with hard work and fierce determination. He will ask his players to trust in his defense and in their teammates. “Defense is all about attitude and trust,” he noted.

Tomlin began his coaching career in 2003, spending time as an assistant football coach at both Sprague and West Salem.

In 2013, he returned to his hometown of Lebanon to become the head football coach.

Since taking over the Warriors’ program, Tomlin and his staff established Lebanon as one of the top-tier programs in the Mid-Willamette Conference as well as the entire 5A classification. In addition to coaching football, he has also assisted in baseball at Sprague, West Salem and Lebanon.

Tomlin will also teach at Mac High. While at Lebanon, he taught social studies, and also served as the school’s AVID coordinator and Dean of Students.

A meet-and-greet with Coach Tomlin for all football players and families will be Tuesday, June 15 at Wortman Stadium.

“I’m really excited for this position and I’m ready to set roots in the area,” he said.